Horizon Investments LLC Acquires 1,180 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,520 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 904,559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $517,203,000 after purchasing an additional 63,824 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,144 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the software company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $473.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $548.37 and a 200 day moving average of $606.92. The company has a market capitalization of $223.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.02. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,612 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,117 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.79.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

