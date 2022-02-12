Horizon Investments LLC Has $3.21 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HCA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA opened at $237.57 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $170.13 and a one year high of $269.75. The company has a market cap of $73.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.77 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 9.04%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

