Horizon Investments LLC Invests $2.01 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,612 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $132.49 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.50 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.64% and a net margin of 25.53%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

