Horizon Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth $317,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 785,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $163,420,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 147.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 237,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,513,000 after buying an additional 141,731 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 13,389 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.29.

HON opened at $186.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $186.55 and a one year high of $236.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.49%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

