Horizon Investments LLC Sells 26,167 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Horizon Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 34.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,167 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 216,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $46.05 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.82 and a fifty-two week high of $49.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.