Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.58.

RY opened at $114.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.05 and a 1 year high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.34.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.13%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

