Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 8,157 shares of company stock valued at $199,871. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

ATGE opened at $23.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.43, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $41.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.52.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

