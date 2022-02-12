Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 3,400 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VDE. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of VDE stock opened at $97.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.54. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $60.61 and a 1 year high of $97.43.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.