Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 6,095 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $63,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth $113,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter worth $204,000.

ACHC stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.88 and a fifty-two week high of $68.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.45.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

