Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.08% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,672,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,794,000 after buying an additional 205,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,270,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,693,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,281,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 20.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,962,000 after purchasing an additional 144,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,929,000 after purchasing an additional 17,984 shares during the period. 65.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $44.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 34.53%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TCBK shares. Raymond James raised their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

