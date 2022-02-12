Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases New Shares in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NAAC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 105,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.22% of North Atlantic Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 13.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of North Atlantic Acquisition by 43.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in North Atlantic Acquisition by 3.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in North Atlantic Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $121,000. 58.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAAC stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.76. North Atlantic Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

North Atlantic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

