Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 72.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,228 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10,630.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 7,213.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in StoneCo by 134.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.44 and a beta of 2.37.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Banco Santander downgraded StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander downgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.38.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

