Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on HUBG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hub Group from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hub Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Hub Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.08.

HUBG stock opened at $79.29 on Wednesday. Hub Group has a 1 year low of $54.14 and a 1 year high of $87.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $1.05. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 406.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 48,125.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after purchasing an additional 635,256 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Hub Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 216.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hub Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

