Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hubbell Incorporated is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of electrical and electronic products to commercial, industrial, utility and telecommunications markets. The Company’s products include plugs, receptacles, connectors, lighting fixtures, high voltage test and measurement equipment and voice and data signal processing components. Hubbell Incorporated is based in SHELTON, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on HUBB. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hubbell from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Hubbell stock opened at $183.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $199.07 and its 200 day moving average is $197.71. Hubbell has a twelve month low of $162.73 and a twelve month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 8.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 57.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,613,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 9,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,095,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

