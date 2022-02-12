HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Raised to $735.00 at Piper Sandler

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $715.00 to $735.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $748.96.

HUBS stock opened at $544.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $569.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $670.54.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $639,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,099 shares of company stock valued at $46,166,705. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $1,912,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 581,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,446,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in HubSpot by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in HubSpot by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

