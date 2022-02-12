HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.460-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $381 million-$383 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $377.23 million.HubSpot also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.340-$2.420 EPS.

NYSE HUBS traded up $10.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $544.92. 2,187,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,271. The company’s 50-day moving average is $569.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.54. HubSpot has a one year low of $403.00 and a one year high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on HubSpot from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $748.96.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total value of $9,581,184.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $840.00, for a total value of $504,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,099 shares of company stock worth $46,166,705 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

