Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,287 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter worth $1,363,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 622.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 383,963 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after buying an additional 330,779 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,740,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,328,000 after buying an additional 2,102,057 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,444,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,230,000 after buying an additional 1,874,545 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 190,684 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 24,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.98.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $8.05 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79.

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

