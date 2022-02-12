Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 593,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,048 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $17,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 8.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Huntsman from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

NYSE:HUN opened at $36.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $24.09 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

