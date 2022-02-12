I/O Coin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $263.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. I/O Coin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $263.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.01 or 0.00243260 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005581 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000862 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00015979 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

I/O Coin Profile

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,398,411 coins. I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin . I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

