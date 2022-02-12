IAA (NYSE:IAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. IAA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
NYSE IAA opened at $35.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14. IAA has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.63.
IAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.
IAA Company Profile
IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.
