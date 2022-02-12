IAA (NYSE:IAA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

IAA (NYSE:IAA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. IAA had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 166.24%. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. IAA updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE IAA opened at $35.67 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.14. IAA has a 52-week low of $34.45 and a 52-week high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.63.

IAA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IAA stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 736,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,482 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.55% of IAA worth $40,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

