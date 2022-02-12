ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1318 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

ICL Group has raised its dividend by 0.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. ICL Group has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect ICL Group to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.3%.

ICL opened at $9.80 on Friday. ICL Group has a 1 year low of $5.56 and a 1 year high of $11.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ICL Group will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 38.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 108.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 256,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 133,201 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 102.2% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 246,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 124,729 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ICL Group by 3,128.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 201,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 194,922 shares during the period. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

