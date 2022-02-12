Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX) traded down 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.66. 4,631 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 96,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icosavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Icosavax currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.43.

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icosavax Inc will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICVX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,275,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

