IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.49

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and traded as low as $35.80. IGM Financial shares last traded at $35.85, with a volume of 3,193 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on IGIFF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.4514 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

IGM Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IGIFF)

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

