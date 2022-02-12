IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys £148.05 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,645 ($22.24) per share, for a total transaction of £148.05 ($200.20).

Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,679 ($22.70) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($204.34).

On Tuesday, December 14th, Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,738 ($23.50) per share, for a total transaction of £156.42 ($211.52).

LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,603 ($21.68) on Friday. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,878 ($25.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 24.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,694.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,726.69.

IMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.87) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($29.07) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, January 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.87) target price on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IMI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,650.42 ($22.32).

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

