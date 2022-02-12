IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Buys £148.05 in Stock

IMI plc (LON:IMI) insider Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,645 ($22.24) per share, for a total transaction of £148.05 ($200.20).
Roy Twite also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,679 ($22.70) per share, for a total transaction of £151.11 ($204.34).
- On Tuesday, December 14th, Roy Twite purchased 9 shares of IMI stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,738 ($23.50) per share, for a total transaction of £156.42 ($211.52).
LON:IMI opened at GBX 1,603 ($21.68) on Friday. IMI plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,878 ($25.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.60, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 24.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,694.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,726.69.
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
