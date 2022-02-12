Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 26.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Impinj updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$0.010 EPS.
PI opened at $70.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.13. Impinj has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39.
In related news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $113,670.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total value of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock worth $79,130,883. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently issued reports on PI. lifted their price objective on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.
About Impinj
IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.
