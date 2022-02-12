Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder Sells 400 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $32,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NARI stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.71. 149,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,612. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.42 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $82.70.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 4.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,706,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,513,000 after acquiring an additional 124,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 20.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 5.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,369,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,197,000 after acquiring an additional 122,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 23.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,500,000 after acquiring an additional 424,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 118.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,039,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,155 shares during the period. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

