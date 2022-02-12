Indexed Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $41,434.00 (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Over the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Indexed Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.89 million and $41,434.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indexed Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.38 or 0.00007927 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,958.86 or 0.06924846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,689.32 or 0.99908924 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00047227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00049441 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006448 BTC.

Indexed Finance Coin Profile

Indexed Finance’s genesis date was December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

