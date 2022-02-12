Ink Hits Market Capitalization of $429,865.13 (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Ink has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ink has a total market cap of $429,865.13 and approximately $74,050.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002378 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00044170 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,869.77 or 0.06819688 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,043.96 or 0.99912710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00047157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00048949 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006388 BTC.

Ink Coin Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The official website for Ink is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Buying and Selling Ink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.