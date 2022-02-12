InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.06-2.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $415-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.97 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, InMode has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.55.

INMD stock traded down $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.01. 2,193,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,982. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.92. InMode has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.33.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. InMode had a net margin of 46.06% and a return on equity of 46.95%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,668,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in InMode by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,744 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InMode by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 326,050 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $22,943,000 after purchasing an additional 225,192 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in InMode by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after purchasing an additional 88,915 shares during the period.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

