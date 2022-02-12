Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Innoviva, Inc. Buys 3,614,792 Shares of Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 86.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,278 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,871,000 after purchasing an additional 847,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 725,120 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,963,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Innoviva by 885.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 397,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

