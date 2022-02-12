Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Innoviva, Inc. Buys 3,614,792 Shares of Stock

Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Director Innoviva, Inc. acquired 3,614,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $19.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.51. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.92 and a 12-month high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 75.82, a quick ratio of 75.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.
Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.51% and a net margin of 82.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.
About Innoviva
Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.
