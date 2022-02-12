Insider Buying: Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Insider Purchases 308 Shares of Stock

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) insider Katie Bickerstaffe purchased 308 shares of Barratt Developments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 641 ($8.67) per share, with a total value of £1,974.28 ($2,669.75).

Barratt Developments stock opened at GBX 625.60 ($8.46) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.27. Barratt Developments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 592.80 ($8.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.55 ($12.03). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 689.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 689.02.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 11.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is presently 0.12%.

BDEV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.28) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($10.95) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 850 ($11.49) to GBX 870 ($11.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 815.67 ($11.03).

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.