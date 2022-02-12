Insider Buying: Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO Acquires $33,800.00 in Stock

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) CEO J. Joseph Bergera acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $3.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.31 million, a PE ratio of -29.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. Iteris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $7.77.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Iteris had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITI shares. Craig Hallum cut Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their target price on Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Iteris by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Iteris by 424.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iteris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

