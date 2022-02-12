Insider Selling: Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Todd Franklin Watanabe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $21,590.00.
- On Wednesday, December 8th, Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,000 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $17,000.00.
ARQT opened at $15.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.06 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.46. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.59 and a one year high of $36.60.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARQT shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.
About Arcutis Biotherapeutics
Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.
