Insider Selling: Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $18,464.24 in Stock

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) insider Jonathan Y. Chan sold 2,084 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $18,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $9.87 on Friday. Blend Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.
Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,652,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $146,919,000. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $135,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.
About Blend Labs
Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.
