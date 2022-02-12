Insider Selling: Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) Insider Sells $18,464.24 in Stock

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) insider Jonathan Y. Chan sold 2,084 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $18,464.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:BLND opened at $9.87 on Friday. Blend Labs Inc has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a current ratio of 10.40.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blend Labs from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Blend Labs from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.13.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Formation8 GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,652,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $160,085,000. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $154,130,000. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $146,919,000. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $135,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

