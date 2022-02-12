Insider Selling: Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Sells 250 Shares of Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $17,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $15,255.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 1,989 shares of Cardlytics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.91, for a total transaction of $137,061.99.

Shares of CDLX traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.80. 294,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,384. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.53. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.06 and a 12-month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 67.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 3.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

