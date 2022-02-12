Insider Selling: Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Sells $138,859.54 in Stock

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $138,859.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Andrew Sherman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,638 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $148,550.22.

On Thursday, December 16th, Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,764 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $160,770.96.

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.95 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 20.52%. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 9,952.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Dolby Laboratories by 579.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.