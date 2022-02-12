Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells $607,250.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.38, a PEG ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $59.29.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
DCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.
About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
