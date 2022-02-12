Insider Selling: Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Sells $607,250.00 in Stock

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $607,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -292.38, a PEG ratio of 34.96 and a beta of -0.54. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $59.29.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 469.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.20.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

