Insider Selling: Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Sells 121 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.77, for a total transaction of $37,471.25.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total transaction of $82,180.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total transaction of $84,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total transaction of $393,153.60.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total transaction of $82,135.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $82,362.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total transaction of $40,202.50.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $219.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.74. The firm has a market cap of $610.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.15 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. DZ Bank cut Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

