Insider Selling: Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Director Sells $353,003.30 in Stock

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) Director Christopher L. Doerr sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $353,003.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $155.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Regal Rexnord Corp has a 1 year low of $125.42 and a 1 year high of $176.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.70.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.05). Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Corp will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $204.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

