Insider Selling: Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells 30,873 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,417.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $1,771,254.14.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Jonathan Oringer sold 11,934 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.49, for a total transaction of $1,366,323.66.

On Monday, December 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,797 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $2,359,961.19.

On Friday, December 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 37,597 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $3,922,870.98.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 23,817 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $2,665,122.30.

SSTK traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 355,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,824. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $128.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,612,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,375,000 after purchasing an additional 150,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,545,000 after purchasing an additional 186,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Shutterstock by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,937,000 after acquiring an additional 105,426 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Shutterstock by 108.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 809,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,677,000 after acquiring an additional 420,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shutterstock by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 794,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

