Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Sells $36,242,500.00 in Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $36,242,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

SNAP opened at $39.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.02 and a beta of 1.07. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.32 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 173,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 25,263.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 13,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Snap by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,645,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. 54.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNAP. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

