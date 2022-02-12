Insider Selling: The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) SVP Sells $1,804,230.00 in Stock

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.32. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mosaic from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Mosaic by 7.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 8,814 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Mosaic by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 444,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,890,000 after buying an additional 179,893 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Mosaic by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 204,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,539,000 after buying an additional 15,140 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2,375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 97,485 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

