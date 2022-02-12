Insider Selling: TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CAO Sells 2,404 Shares of Stock

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The company has a market cap of $945.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Get TrueBlue alerts:

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TrueBlue from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TrueBlue by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc engages in the provision of staffing, recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions. It operates through the following segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand and skilled labor to a broad range of industries that include retail, manufacturing, warehousing, logistics, energy, construction, hospitality and others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TrueBlue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueBlue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.