Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $108.40, but opened at $95.55. Insperity shares last traded at $95.01, with a volume of 1,426 shares traded.

The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.40). Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Insperity’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 59.02%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. StockNews.com lowered Insperity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.28.

In other Insperity news, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insperity by 860.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Insperity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.61.

Insperity Company Profile (NYSE:NSP)

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

