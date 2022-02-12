Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$217.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.31 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$208.54.
Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$183.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$166.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$168.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$140.50 and a 12-month high of C$187.92.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
