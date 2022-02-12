Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Given New C$217.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.31 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$219.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CSFB upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$187.00 to C$197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$208.54.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Shares of Intact Financial stock opened at C$183.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$166.38 and its 200-day moving average is C$168.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$32.35 billion and a PE ratio of 16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08. Intact Financial has a 12-month low of C$140.50 and a 12-month high of C$187.92.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.95 by C$0.92. The company had revenue of C$5.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 11.0568592 EPS for the current year.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.