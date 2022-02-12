Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$6.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Integra Resources traded as low as C$2.13 and last traded at C$2.28, with a volume of 90166 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.16.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.81.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.