Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Stock Price Down 10.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR)’s stock price dropped 10.2% during trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$6.75. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Integra Resources traded as low as C$2.28 and last traded at C$2.28. Approximately 122,955 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average daily volume of 80,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.54.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market cap of C$137.26 million and a PE ratio of -2.81.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.09). On average, research analysts anticipate that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.