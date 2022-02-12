Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Integra Resources in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Shares of ITRG opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $106.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Amundi bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Merk Investments LLC increased its stake in Integra Resources by 1,116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Integra Resources by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 72,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Integra Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

