International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the January 15th total of 67,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 572,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICAGY shares. Peel Hunt lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

ICAGY stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.56. 476,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.32.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.