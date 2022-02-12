International Consolidated Airlines Group’s (IAG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IAG. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.97) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.43) target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.97) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 200 ($2.70) to GBX 180 ($2.43) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 205.23 ($2.78).

IAG opened at GBX 174.64 ($2.36) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 152 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 159.60. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 12-month low of GBX 122.06 ($1.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 222.10 ($3.00). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,163.13. The firm has a market cap of £8.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

